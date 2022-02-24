Republicans in Minnesota Senate propose 'biggest tax cut in state history'

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Senate Republicans say they’re proposing the biggest tax cut in state history.
The GOP proposal would reduce the first-tier income tax rate from 5.35% to 2.8% and eliminate the state’s tax on Social Security benefits. Senate Republicans say that would provide $8.51 billion in tax relief over the next three years.
“A massive government surplus at a time when people are hurting calls for us to pass tax relief that helps everyone across the board. As one of the highest taxed states in the country, the most valuable thing we can do to help Minnesotans struggling with inflation is to deliver immediate and permanent tax relief,” says Senate Tax Committee Chairwoman Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).
The state budget forecast in December 2021 included a $7.7 billion surplus. An updated budget forecast is planned for Monday.
“We continue to see surplus after surplus and our budget reserves are full. Indeed, we have done what is needed to prepare our state for a rainy day,” says Nelson. “Now it is time to right-size Minnesota’s taxes by lowering the tax burden for all income tax filers and by eliminating the double taxation on social security benefits. We can empower Minnesotans and got our state on the right track with this immediate permanent tax relief. Minnesota taxpayers will be glad to know that the Senate tax bill will give them savings in every paycheck, month after month and year after year.”
Chair of the House Tax Committee Rep. Paul Marquart (DFL-Dilworth) issued the following statement the GOP tax plan:
“Democrats don’t think millionaires and billionaires need a tax cut. This year, we are focused on providing help to workers, families, and senior citizens who need it the most, like targeted tax cuts, bonus checks for our frontline workers, Paid Family and Medical Leave for workers who don’t have that option, lower child care costs for families, and lower health care costs for all. We can’t do that if Republicans use the budget surplus to provide tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires who don’t need the state’s help."