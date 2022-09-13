Republicans blast President Biden over higher than expected inflation number

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising — evidence that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households.
Consumer prices surged 8.3% last month compared with a year earlier, the government said Tuesday, down from an 8.5% increase in July and a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%, after a flat reading in July.
But excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped 0.6% from July to August — up sharply from 0.3% the previous month and dashing hopes, for now, that core prices would moderate. And in the year ending in August, core prices leapt 6.3%, up from 5.9% in July.
Core prices typically provide a clearer read on where costs are headed than overall inflation. Rents, medical care services and new cars all grew more expensive last month.
Further Fed rate hikes could weaken growth so much as to push the economy into a recession. Some economists now expect the Fed to raise its benchmark short-term rate, currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, to 4.5% or higher by early next year. That would make it even harder for the central bank to meet its goal of achieving a “soft landing," whereby it would tame inflation without causing a recession.
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) released the following statement on prices continuing to rise under President Biden”
“Everything has become more expensive since President Biden took office and rammed through trillions in wasteful spending. Despite high prices hurting family budgets and forcing people to dip into their savings to stay afloat, President Biden and Speaker Pelosi can't seem to stop spending. I will continue to be a check on the Biden Administration's unaffordable and out-of-touch agenda and work on commonsense solutions to lower costs and pull us out of this recession.”
“This was a disappointing report,” said Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior economist at MacroPolicy Perspectives. "It raises the risk of higher interest rates and a hard landing for the economy.”
Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce another big increase in the Fed's key rate next week, which will lead to higher costs for consumer and business loans.
Grassley Works Communications Director Michaela Sundermann released a statement regarding today’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers:
“Mike Franken supported — and still supports — the reckless Biden agenda that led to historic inflation hurting Iowa families. He owns inflation just as much as every other big-spending Democrat who wasted taxpayer dollars and killed American energy independence.”
“The scariest part about Mike Franken's candidacy is that he's committed to doubling down on the same policies that fueled the fires of 40-year high inflation Iowans are suffering from today.”
“If Iowans think nearly $5 gasoline to get to work, more than $5 diesel to fill up their truck and tractor, and double-digit price hikes at the grocery store are bad, Mike Franken's rubber stamp for President Joe Biden will make it even worse. Iowans can't afford a continuation of the failed Biden economy and that's exactly what Mike Franken would represent.”
Inflation is higher than many Americans have ever experienced, escalating families’ grocery bills, rents and utility costs, among other expenses. It has deepened gloom about the economy despite strong job growth and low unemployment.
Republican Party of Minnesota Communications Director Nick Majerus released the following statement:
“The CPI report is telling us what Minnesotans already know – we cannot afford Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spend policy. Democrats like Joe Biden and Tim Walz are making it harder for Minnesotans to feed their families while depleting the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a desperate election-year stunt, jeopardizing our national security in the process. We need to elect Republican leaders in November to bring back commonsense policy and get the economy under control.”
In a statement Tuesday, the president said, “Overall, prices have been essentially flat in our country these last two months. That is welcome news for American families, with more work still to do."
In his speeches, Biden has generally stopped referring to the impact of inflation on family budgets. He has instead highlighted his administration’s recent legislative accomplishments, including a law enacted last month that’s intended to reduce pharmaceutical prices and fight climate change.