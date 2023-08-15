Republican state legislator says Goodhue losing police force is sign of the times

RED WING, Minn. – A state lawmaker says the City of Goodhue losing its police force is a symptom of a bigger problem.
Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith and one other officer are still on the force, but only until their resignations become official on August 23. Smith submitted his resignation at a City Council meeting August 9, while another full-time officer and five part-time employees resigned Friday after learning that Smith was stepping down.
State Representative Pam Altendorf (R-Red Wing) represents the residents of Goodhue and issued the following statement about the situation:
“Unfortunately, this is a story being blown completely out of proportion. The real story is Minnesota’s police shortage, and that smaller towns - like Goodhue and its more limited tax base – are not able to match the large salaries and significant sign-on bonuses that bigger departments can offer. The recruitment of police is in high demand in Minnesota, and this is mainly due to the failed policies of the Walz administration and the degrading of our police officers.”
“The City of Goodhue is currently in discussions with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the city will have law enforcement coverage when Goodhue’s current officers move on. This is not unusual as many small rural towns have contracts with their county’s law enforcement agency to provide local coverage.”
“Small towns simply cannot compete with the resources bigger cities can provide in order to hire available police officers. This is what happens when government creates an environment where criminals do not receive just sentences and law enforcement is demeaned and demoralized: mass early retirements, fewer considering law enforcement as a profession, and an enormous shortage of men and women who are desperately needed to keep our communities safe.”
The mayor of Goodhue says the mass resignations were surprising because the council gave officers a 5% increase and Chief Smith a $13,000 raise earlier in 2023.