Reproductive Freedom Defense Act clears Minnesota state senate, heading to Gov. Tim Walz

MINNESOTA-DFL lawmakers in the Minnesota State Senate approved the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act on Friday.
The bill includes three major provisions, which include: restricting the sharing of patients' healthcare records to legal entities that involve a criminal or civil case against someone for receiving reproductive services, ensuring patients from states where abortion is banned can receive medical access in Minnesota and barring medical employers from not hiring healthcare professionals because they performed healthcare services, like abortions, that are legal in Minnesota.
Minnesota would also not extradite patients to states where abortion is illegal for receiving healthcare in the state.
Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund's Executive Director Tim Stanley said the bill comes at a time when clinics have experienced a 13% patient increase since the U.S Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in June of 2022.
Stanley said the bill is a win for providers and patients.
"When they come here, they will make their appointments knowing they are protected. That the laws of Minnesota are welcoming and protecting and knowing the doctors they are trusting will also be performing care under the auspice of the state statutes of Minnesota," Stanley said.
The bill is now heading to Gov. Tim Walz's desk to be signed into law.