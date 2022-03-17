 Skip to main content
Report: War in Ukraine could drag down global economy

FILE - Farmers harvest with their combines in a wheat field near the village Tbilisskaya, Russia, July 21, 2021. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is warning that Russia's war in Ukraine will disrupt commerce and clog up supply chains, slashing economic growth and pushing prices sharply higher around the globe. In a grim assessment out Thursday, March 17, 2022, the 38-country OECD said that over the next year the conflict would reduce the broadest measure of economic output by 1.08% worldwide. (AP Photo/Vitaly Timkiv, File)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is warning that Russia's war in Ukraine will disrupt commerce and clog up supply chains, slashing economic growth and pushing prices sharply higher around the globe.

In a grim assessment out Thursday, the 38-country OECD said that over the next year the conflict would reduce the broadest measure of economic output by 1.08% worldwide. It would drop by 1.4% in the 19 European countries that share the euro currency and by 0.88% in the United States.

But the organization said government spending and tax cuts could limit the damage.

