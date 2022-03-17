Report: War in Ukraine could drag down global economy

FILE - Farmers harvest with their combines in a wheat field near the village Tbilisskaya, Russia, July 21, 2021. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is warning that Russia's war in Ukraine will disrupt commerce and clog up supply chains, slashing economic growth and pushing prices sharply higher around the globe. In a grim assessment out Thursday, March 17, 2022, the 38-country OECD said that over the next year the conflict would reduce the broadest measure of economic output by 1.08% worldwide. (AP Photo/Vitaly Timkiv, File)