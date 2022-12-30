Report says about 30 people die annually during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 177 people died during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement between 2016 and 2021.
A new MDH report says 79 (45%) were classified as deaths due interpersonal use of force, 54 (31%) were classified as suicides, 39 (22%) were classified as accidents, and 5 (3%) were classified as “could not be determined.”
Of these deaths, MDH says 120 resulted from one or more gunshot wounds, and 44 resulted from a motor vehicle collision. The remaining 13 deaths involved two drownings, two restraints, two falls, one stabbing, and six deaths that could best be described as a medical emergency. There was an average of about 30 deaths a year, including 33 during 2016, 25 in 2017, 26 in 2018, 28 in 2019, 29 in 2020, and 36 in 2021.
“When a death occurs during an encounter with law enforcement, we know there are effects for the person who lost their life, others involved, families, and communities,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “This report is a start for exploring the challenges and opportunities we face to find upstream solutions for reducing the health and safety consequences of these events and to potentially prevent loss of life among civilians and officers.”
MDH’s methodology mirrors the one used by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics Arrest Related Deaths program. Manner of death finding, such as death caused by interpersonal use of force, suicide, or accidental, is based on what is recorded on a death certificate by a trained professional, usually a coroner or a medical examiner. A death caused by interpersonal use of force refers to any death resulting from one person’s volitional act towards another.
“This collection of data serves as another part of the community conversation that we should all be engaged in so that we can explore how to prevent, reduce and address fatal interactions. It’s key to understand that these cases are not a single point in time that begins or ends when law enforcement gets involved,” says Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. “We know from our own Working Group to examine Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters that law enforcement professionals are called to address a wide range of societal issues, including persons in drug-induced crisis, people living with mental illness, or other disabilities. Anything that helps us to examine what can be done to resolve these incidents safely even before law enforcement becomes involved, is a step in the right direction.”