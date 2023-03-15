Report of a gun blamed for lockdown at Austin High School

AUSTIN, Minn. – A report of a gun led to a lockdown at Austin High School Wednesday.
The Austin Police Department says the high school’s resource officer called for help at around noon after a report of a firearm possibly being brandished at Austin High School. Police and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office investigated and the school was put on lockdown from 12:06 pm to 1:59 pm.
Austin police say the investigation is continuing but they have not been able to determine if there was a firearm at Austin High School on Wednesday.
The Police Department also issued this statement:
“The safety of students and staff at the Austin High School is our highest priority. We appreciated the patience of those folks, as well as parents, as we sought to determine the validity of the report. We do use all our available staff, will call in additional Officers, and request assistance from the Sheriff’s Department in order to ensure that we are both being thorough but also respectful of the time that staff and students are in a lockdown.”
Previous stories below
UPDATE: The lockdown is over at Austin High School.
Austin Public Schools posted the following information on its Facebook page:
"Austin High School was placed in Lockdown from 12:06 PM to 1:59 PM due to a security concern."
Previous story below
AUSTIN, Minn. – A security concern has prompted a lockdown at Austin High School.
Superintendent Dr. Joey Page has issued a statement on the situation:
“The safety and security of your child is our top priority. We are actively responding to the situation and collaborating with emergency responders.”
“At this time, we ask that parents stay where they are and remain available to receive updates and instructions as needed.”