Repeat vandal in Rochester gets probation the second time around

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman sent to jail for smashing cars gets probation for setting things on fire.
Angela Fawn Spears, 36 of Rochester, received five years of supervised probation Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree arson. Rochester police say she set a pile of clothes on fire inside a condominium in the 600 block of Northern Hills Drive NE on June 12.
Spears previously pleaded guilty to fourth-degree property damage for using a club to smash parked cars in the 400 block of 31st Street NE in March. Spears was sentenced to 28 days in jail for that.