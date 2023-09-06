Rep. Hinson talks rural healthcare challenges at MercyOne

MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) stopped in the River City Wednesday for a tour of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Rep. Hinson also took part in a Q&A session with executives at MercyOne about the challenges facing rural healthcare providers.
Some of the topics discussed addressed the financial strain hospitals are currently under.
These factors include inflation, the 340B drug pricing program - reducing the cost of outpatient medication, and charitable care for individuals who sometimes stay at the hospital long after recovery.
Still, the biggest issue for healthcare providers is a lack of staff. Everyone at the event agreed staffing needs to be addressed to keep local healthcare around.
"This is a hospital that's providing a lot of regional care," said Rep. Hinson. "We need to do everything we can to increase providers and help them with their staffing shortages."
"The earlier we can get them engaged in their own healthcare, the better off the community is and the better off they are at an individual level," said Chad Boore, the chief operating officer (COO) of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Iowa isn't the only place facing challenges with healthcare. Plenty of communities in southern Minnesota are also struggling with workforce shortages and accessible care.
Rep. Hinson says she is in favor of passing new legislation to address these issues.
"We need more people in the workforce with skillsets," she said. "I've sponsored legislation and I've introduced legislation to increase access to Pell Grants, shorter-term training programs that could maybe help someone to skill up."