Rental assistance applications flood into Rochester's Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Salvation Army said it is being flooded with rent assistance applications as more Med City residents struggle to pay rent.
Social Services Coordinator Emily Briggs said the Salvation Army met capacity for rental assistance within a few hours of the program being open earlier this month.
Briggs said The Salvation Army allocates around $16,000 dollars per month for rent assistance, which usually can help 10 to 15 applicants.
The number of people requesting rent assistance has risen sharply since Jan. due to the state's eviction moratorium ending, as well as the expiration of programs like Rent Help MN, according to Briggs.
"There was money from the state, the county had extra money, Three Rivers had extra money there was plenty to go around at that time so the eviction moratorium was still on. So, nobody was really at risk of eviction immediately and for awhile we were not spending that money because nobody was being threatened with eviction yet and it was an eviction prevention program," Briggs said.
Briggs said The Salvation Army is always accepting donations and will be hosting its "Golf for Good" tournament on Mon. at Willow Creek Golf Course, with proceeds going towards things like The Salvation Army's rent assistance program.