Renovations planned for former Gage East Gym

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Leaders at the Sports Mentorship Academy in Rochester are trying to fundraise $100,000 to renovate the former Gage East Gym. It's goal is to offer even more opportunities for middle school and high school students at the remodeled recreation center including athletic opportunities like basketball leagues, a place for afterschool snack, and mentoring from social workers and teachers. Sports Mentorship Academy Executive Director Andre Crockett said this project is a dream come true for him.
“I am what I am because a rec center I came from from Baltimore, and I want that same feeling I-it was that rec center that created le-a-a leader out of me, and I’m hoping that I could do the same thing for the young kids that participate in the afterschool program here," Crockett said.
Sports Mentorship Academy is planning to have the rec center ready to go around the end of November or early December