Renovations planned for Allendale Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The city of Rochester Parks & Recreation department plans to have around $200,000 worth of renovations done to the sports courts in Allendale Park. Due to the poor condition of the courts and the drainage issues caused by its location, the department hopes to have it redone and moved a little closer to the parking lot. Park Planner Jeff Feece said an investment like this is worth it for the community.
“I think it’s incredibly important that the city provides those opportunities to-to the residents, you know? Otherwise, all those activities would have to be done in a, you know, private facilities, private locations, which not everyone could afford or access," Feece said.
If you'd like to hear more about the renovations and give some input, the department is going to have a virtual information meeting on November 2nd at 6:30 p.m.