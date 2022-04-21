Renovations in Stewartville Public Schools causing school year to end early

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- Summer is coming early for students in Stewartville Public Schools. Next month, classes will end a week early as all three schools go through renovations.
Instead of ending on Friday June 3, students will be ending school on Friday May 27. Bonner Elementary School will see the most renovations. The school will be getting new lockers, doors, and windows. It will also be getting LED lights and new classroom ventilation systems.
Stewartville Middle School will be getting a new gym floor. As for the city's high school, it will be getting about the same upgrades as the elementary school will.
"It's exciting because upgrades are great for our kids, it's great for our families, it's great for our community," says Bonner Elementary School Principal Zayne Mcinroy. " This is a pretty old building here and so any upgrade that we have to make an environment better for our students to learn and our teachers to teach is a positive thing."
Superintendent Belinda Selfors is also looking forward to what the renovations will bring to all three schools.
"With improved lighting and improved ventilation and sealing our building envelop,e we know we're going to be environmentally responsive with our resources and also creating healthy and safe learning environments for our students."
The project is costing $12.2 million. The district is getting funding for it from the state.
Demolition for the renovations begins June 7. The district plans to have everything complete by August.