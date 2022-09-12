Remembering the life and legacy of Harry L. Buck; the first director of Quarry Hill Nature Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first director of the Quarry Hill Nature Center has died at the age of 92 years old.
The legacy of Harry L. Buck is being remembered at the nature center by generations of students who learned about the wonders of nature from him as well as by those who worked closely by his side.
Executive director Pamela Meyer says Buck began his long career as the director back in 1972 after leaving his job as a science and biology teacher at Rochester Public Schools.
She explained "For him, what we're sitting in now, is the best classroom. One that has no walls, no ceiling. Kids can really immerse themselves in the natural sciences and just connect with the environment."
Buck's service lasted until his retirement in 1986 but Meyer says his dedication to the park will touch generations to come.
"I think the legacy that he's really leaving is the creation of such a special place in our community and how it moves through kids and families in our community and connects them to the outside world." She added, "When I think about his vision when he started Quarry Hill, and where we are today, we're still living his vision and we're continuing his legacy and I see that continuing on for the next 50 years. That's a big impact."
The Harry Buck Children's Pond, which is a man-made body of water whose creation was initiated by Buck, is dedicated to his legacy. There is also a tree and bench placed near the pond in Buck's memory.
Buck's obituary says a memorial service is taking place for him on September 24 at Christ United Methodist Church.