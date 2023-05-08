"Rein in Sarcoma" fights against sarcoma

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The nonprofit Rein in Sarcoma held a fundraiser at Little Thistle Brewing Company. Sarcoma is a type of tumor that occurs in the bones and soft tissues. At the event, children and adults could test their skills and race each other across a ninja obstacle course set up in the parking lot of Little Thistle Brewing Company. Money raised from the event will be used to help Rein in Sarcoma increase awareness of this type of tumor and help fund research at the Mayo Clinic. Doctor Scott Okuno, a Rein in Sarcoma board member, said it was important for this fundraiser to be fun.
“Many of us have overwhelming experiences with sarcoma, and our hope and goal is that by coming into a very common situation outside…enjoying each other’s fellowship that we can actually share and build different bonds that we can in the clinic, and that’s a very unique opportunity for us to have fun at a fundraiser," Okuno said.
Rein in Sarcoma will have their major fundraiser on October 5th in Minneapolis. It'll be a gala and feature a guest speaker, an auction, and a dinner program.