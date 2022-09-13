Registration is open for bivalent booster doses in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County community members are now able to get a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster.
For the first time in a while the department will be hosting a mass vaccination clinic this weekend to make it easier for us all to access some of the 1,200 doses the county currently has in stock.
Public health says if you've recently tested positive for COVID-19 you can delay getting the bivalent booster by three months.
However, anyone 12 and older who has receive the primary or booster vaccine at least two months ago is ready for an updated Pfizer bivalent dose. Those 18 and older can receive the Moderna bivalent booster.
Public health nurse, Jodi Johannesse says it's important to host a mass vaccination at this time to make it easier for community members to access the latest booster.
She explained, "It's a great opportunity for people to fit it into their schedule. To be able to come in, maybe come in as a family unit, maybe come in with friends, make a morning of it, a day of it. It also helps increase the number of people vaccinated within the community."
You'll need to register if you're interested in one of the 600 doses being dolled our at 2100 Campus Drive SE in Rochester this Saturday from 9am-1pm.
You can find the consent and registration form using the passcode New1 linked here.