'Reflective Moments' wins Best in Show for 2022 River City Sculptures on Parade

MASON CITY, Iowa – A bronze image of a young girl at the water’s edge has been named “Best In Show” for the 2022 River City Sculptures on Parade competition.
Ruth Gee of Hastings, Michigan, created the piece entitled “Reflective Moments” and will receive a cash prize of $2,000. “This was my first bronze sculpture and was meant to emphasize the need to take time and reflect on our life,” says Gee.
The sculpture is on display on North Federal Avenue in front of Jaspersen Insurance. The purchase price of “Reflective Moments” is $15,000.
The “Best In Show” competition was judged by an esteemed panel of local artists including Susanne Crane from 2 Artists LLC, and artist, muralist, and NIACC Visual Arts Instructor Alexis Beucler. “The judges were very intentional in their selection. It took some doing, but they eventually reached a consensus on the Ruth Gee sculpture, noting the unique style, texture, and final finish,” says Sculptures on Parade chairperson Robin Anderson.
The 80-piece exhibit follows a 1.7 mile walk through Mason City.