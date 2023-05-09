Referendum on a new Eyota city hall is voted down

UPDATE: Voters in Eyota have rejected a referendum to authorize the city to purchase the old Bremer Bank and convert it into a new city hall. Voting Tuesday was:
Yes: 113
EYOTA, Minn.-A special election is happening today. Voters are being asked to approve a $400,000 bond to make a former Bremer Bank building the next city hall. David Lewis, the head election judge for Eyota, said they've had a moderate turnout so far. He said there were quite a few early birds there when that polling place opened up at 7:00 a.m. More than 70 people voted there before noon. He said people should get out and vote when they can.
“It’s one of your fundamental rights, so it’s a way that you can affect change in your community and also to make a-a voice be heard. Every vote counts," Lewis said.
If you're not registered to vote, you can get registered right there at the polling place. That polling place is located at Dover-Eyota High School. That polling place closes at 8:00 p.m.