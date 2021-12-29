Redistricting toolkits now available to the public

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Olmsted County and the City of Rochester now have free redistricting toolkit books available for community members.
The toolkit, which can be found at the Rochester Public Library and city halls across Olmsted County, contain 2020 Census data results.
Community members can give local officials feedback by mailing in or hand delivering a prepaid envelope that is located inside the book.
The City of Rochester's Management Analyst Heather Heyer said redistricting public input will be evaluated before the city draws up new maps in February.
"We are going to take time to review all of the information that is coming back to us in January. The city itself has to start drawing maps in February, so we hope to have a review of the input done by early February so we have that information available as we start to draw maps," Heyer said.
The book also includes a profile of each ward, according to Heyer.
"We have included community profiles by ward and this is actually utilizing American Community Survey data and it outlines a lot of information about each ward a couple of examples including the racial characteristics of that ward, age data, some of the distribution of the residents and what their age is, income data, family and household data, housing types, etc," Heyer said.
Heyer said Olmsted County residents can also access the toolkit here: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/city-clerk/elections/redistricting