Red Wing woman sentenced for killing her infant son in 2003

RED WING, Minn. – A woman suspected of killing two of her children and convicted of killing one is going to prison.
Jennifer Lynn Matter, 51 of Red Wing, was sentenced Friday to 27 years and two months behind bars, with credit for 52 days already served. Matter pleaded guilty in January to one count of second-degree murder.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says DNA tests showed Matter was the mother of an abandoned male infant found dead in December 2003 on a Florence Township beach in Goodhue County.
According to court documents, DNA evidence also indicated Matter was the mother of a female infant found dead in November 1999 in the Mississippi River near Red Wing. Investigators in June 2021 used DNA to identify the father of the 1999 victim and say that led them to Matter.
Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly Marty Kelly issued the following statement after Matter's sentencing:
Sheriff Kelly has the following remarks:
"Today marks the day, after a long 24-years, where justice has been served."
"Two newborn-babies never had an opportunity to speak, to grow, to learn, to love, and to make an impact in whatever they chose to do. As a parent, the number one unwritten rule of parenthood is to protect your children at all costs. The defendant, the mother of these newborn-babies, betrayed their trust. This betrayal cost two souls from flourishing and a great deal of pain in our community. Now that the court has spoken, it is important to reflect on how we got here."
"Law enforcement, those here with us today and others that have retired, are the reason we are here. The tenacity to never quit, to work against all odds, to think outside the box, to sacrifice days, nights, weekends so justice could one day be served. To all of those, as your elected sheriff and community resident, THANK YOU. These babies can now rest in peace and our community can now begin to the long road to heal. PARABON, gave these children a voice. This cutting-edge DNA technology is the reason we can reflect today."
"There is no amount of time that the Court can impose on the defendant that will bring back the lives lost. We are pleased today that the Court imposed a sentence that is fair, just and impactful. The defendant must now not only live with her decisions for 27 years, she will have to reflect on her actions while incarcerated."