Red Wing man pleads not guilty to sex assault in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with sexually assaulting a teenager is pleading not guilty.
Jason William Flynn Benson, 24 of Red Wing, was arrested in October 2021 and accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Investigators say Benson took a female under the age of 18 to Bear Cave Park in September 2021 and sexually assaulted her twice. Court documents state one of the assaults involved Benson using zip ties to bind his victim’s hands and feet.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says when it arrested Benson it searched his vehicle and found a 9mm pistol, a magazine with two 9mm rounds, two knives, a stun gun, an aluminum bat with holes drilled in the end and rope attached to the handle, and over 100 zip ties.
Benson entered a not guilty plea Wednesday. His trial is set to begin on January 17, 2023.