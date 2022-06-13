Red Wing man charged with spitting at Olmsted County deputy

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man is facing a criminal charge for allegedly spitting at a sheriff’s deputy.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was called to help take an uncooperative arrestee to a locked facility. John Stucki, 29 of Red Wing, was being arrested Sunday night for disorderly conduct. The Sheriff’s Office says Stucki was apparently intoxicated and yelling and moving so violently he shook the squad car.
Stucki is accused of spitting a deputy twice. He’s facing a charge of fourth-degree assault towards a peace officer.