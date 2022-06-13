 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Red Wing man charged with spitting at Olmsted County deputy

handcuffs

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man is facing a criminal charge for allegedly spitting at a sheriff’s deputy.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was called to help take an uncooperative arrestee to a locked facility.  John Stucki, 29 of Red Wing, was being arrested Sunday night for disorderly conduct.  The Sheriff’s Office says Stucki was apparently intoxicated and yelling and moving so violently he shook the squad car.

Stucki is accused of spitting a deputy twice.  He’s facing a charge of fourth-degree assault towards a peace officer.

