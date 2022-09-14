Red WIng Chamber of Commerce says railroad strike could severely impact supply chain

UNITED STATES-Transportation industries are waiting to see if union railroad workers decide to strike on Friday after negotiations continued to worsen between workers and their employers.
In a statement sent out by Amtrak, the passenger service said it will be cancelling all long distance routes on Thursday in order to make sure trains are back in their terminals before Friday's federal strike freeze ends.
Roughly 70% of miles used by Amtrak are on railroads owned by freight railroads, according to the Association of American Railroads.
Red Wing's Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Larson, said an impending strike could worsen supply chain issues and deliver a blow to the town's economy, which is located next to one of southern Minnesota's main railways.
"The greater impact I think is on the supply chain and how that could potentially be severely impacted and really drastically affect the economic output in not only our community but the nation as a whole," Larson said.
However, the railway that passes through Red Wing is owned and operated by Canadian Pacific, which is not one of the groups engaged in the labor negotiations.
In a statement to KIMT, a Canadian Pacific spokesperson said "CP is not a party to the National Carriers' Conference Committee (NCCC) and not involved in the continuing labour negotiations. As such, in the event of a service interruption at other railroads in the U.S, CP will continue to fully operate in Canada as well as in the US, subject only to any applicable embargo imposed by any of the U.S. railroad."
Amtrak is also not involved in the labor negotiations.