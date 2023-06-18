Red Wing car show on Father's Day

RED WING, Minn.-Phantoms Motor Club had their 26th annual car show today. The car show was spread out across several streets in downtown Red Wing. People could check out more than 200 cars. Some of the cars came out over 90 years ago while others came out more recently. People brought cars from all over the state. Arlan Vollan, one of the founders of Phantoms Motor Club, said nostalgia is a big part of the show's appeal, especially on Father's Day.
“There’s a lot of that where people wanna describe it to their children, grandchildren about grandpa having that car or dad or they remember riding to grandma’s house. Very powerful," Vollan said.
People could also vote for their favorite cars at the event. There were also some car models kids could pick up.