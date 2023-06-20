Red Sox win 6th straight, down Twins 10-4

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Red Sox win 6th straight, down Twins 10-4

Twins Red Sox June 20 2023

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober reacts after a solo home run by Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Added to the starting lineup late, Christian Arroyo had a career-high five hits and drove in four runs, while Kutter Crawford pitched five scoreless innings for the Boston Red Sox in a 10-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Adam Duvall and Arroyo hit solo homers in the fourth to start the scoring, and Masataka Yoshida added a two-run shot in the eighth. Arroyo also hit a three-run double as part of a five-run seventh for Boston, which has outscored opponents 50-18 during a six-game win streak.

Arroyo wasn’t in the original starting lineup but was inserted when shortstop Pablo Reyes was scratched just before the start of the game with right abdominal soreness.

Crawford (2-3) gave up just six hits and struck out five. Corey Kluber allowed four runs on three homers but pitched the final three innings for his first career save.

Bailey Ober (4-4) surrendered three runs on eight hits in six innings for Minnesota, which has lost five of six and fell to a season-worst two games under .500 (36-38). The Twins started the day with a two-game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central.

Byron Buxton, who snapped an 0-for-24 skid with a single in the second, hit a two-run homer in the eighth. Royce Lewis and Max Kepler added solo homers in the ninth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck will undergo surgery next week to have a plate put in after he sustained a facial fracture from being hit by a batted ball last week against New York. Manager Alex Cora said he anticipates Houck returning to pitch this season but there is no timetable for his return.

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli was asked about the possibility of Buxton returning to play the outfield and said the injury-riddled outfielder, who signed a seven-year, $100 million extension after the 2021 season, is not healthy enough to play the field. “If he could play in the field, he would be playing in the field,” Baldelli said. “Physically, he cannot play in the field.” The team had implemented a plan in spring training to try to keep Buxton healthy that has included limiting him to DH duties so far this season.

UP NEXT

RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.37 ERA) will start Wednesday night in the third of the four-game series. RHP Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.38) is scheduled for Boston. It will be the first start since Gray was seen arguing with Baldelli in the dugout on June 15 when he was lifted after four innings and 79 pitches with four walks.

