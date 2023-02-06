"Red Kettle Campaign" raises more than a million dollars

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gifts through January 31st totaled more than $1,000,000 for the Rochester Salvation Army's 2022 "Red Kettle Campaign." The Rochester Salvation Army says a total of $1,050,000 were raised during this year's campaign. This was the Rochester Salvation Army's 126th "Red Kettle Season." Money donated helps support the Rochester Salvation Army's efforts all year long.
“It helps in our social work office, people who need help with rent or utility assistance, our food shelf, people who come in for some groceries for their family or the people who eat a hot meal with us every day Monday through Friday throughout the year," Major Cornell Voeller of the Rochester Salvation Army said.
If you're interested, the Rochester Salvation Army's fundraiser "Taste of the Town" is on April 28th at the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area hotel. It's to benefit their Good Samaritan Health Clinic.