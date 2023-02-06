Red Kettle Campaign raised over $1 million for Rochester Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign raised $1,050,000 for The Salvation Army of Rochester.
Donations included year-end gifts through January 31.
“The Salvation Army is in the business of providing hope,” says Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester. “From healthcare and housing, to our feeding and youth programs, we want to thank everyone in and around Rochester who contributed through donations and volunteer support to these services for our neighbors in need.”
This campaign was The Salvation Army’s 126th Red Kettle Season in the Rochester community. Ongoing volunteer opportunities, programs and services, and donation forms can all be found at www.RochesterSA.org.