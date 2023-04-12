Red Flag Warning issued throughout area

Red Flag Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today... .An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore and Houston.
* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid-80s.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Fire Weather Watch
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Worth
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon and Thursday Afternoon over Much of Central Iowa Today and Portions of Central Iowa Thursday... .A combination of low humidity values, strong winds and dry fuels will result in critical fire conditions across portions of central, western and northern Iowa this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN IOWA... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN IOWA... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Central to Western Iowa.
* WIND...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
Red Flag Warning
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Crawford; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Wright
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon and Thursday Afternoon over Much of Central Iowa Today and Portions of Central Iowa Thursday... .A combination of low humidity values, strong winds and dry fuels will result in critical fire conditions across portions of central, western and northern Iowa this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IOWA... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN AND WESTERN IOWA... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Much of Central and Northern Iowa
* WIND...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
Red Flag Warning
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ALONG I-90... .Abnormally warm temperatures will cause relative humidity values to drop to around 25 percent. This combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for fires to spread quickly. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 091, 092, AND 093... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 091, 092, and 093.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.