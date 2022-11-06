Red Flag warning issued Sunday for parts of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Red Flag warning is in effect until 6 pm Sunday for multiple counties in southern and central Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says a Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and very low humidity levels. Residents should avoid open burning in counties where the Red Flag Warning is in effect and check any recent burn piles or areas to ensure the fire is completely out.
The following counties are covered by Sunday’s Red Flag warning:
Blue Earth, Freeborn, Goodhue, Steele, Anoka, Big Stone, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Grant, Hennepin, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright, and Yellow Medicine
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is also restricting burning in the following counties:
Anoka, Aitkin, Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Cottonwood, Crow Wing Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Hennepin, Isanti, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Mille Lacs, Meeker, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pine, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, South St. Louis, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Winona, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.
The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until the burning restrictions are lifted. Residents should also take care with backyard campfires.
“Extreme drought conditions in combination with dry fall vegetation, low humidity, and wind make for dangerous fire conditions,” says Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “Restricting open burning prevents a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire.”