Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions on Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of Minnesota on Sunday due to critical fire weather conditions expected.  A dry air mass moving in will lower humidity values to under 20% and with strong westerly winds in place, any fire can and will spread rapidly in these conditions. Avoid all outdoor burning until weather conditions improve.

