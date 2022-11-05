A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of Minnesota on Sunday due to critical fire weather conditions expected. A dry air mass moving in will lower humidity values to under 20% and with strong westerly winds in place, any fire can and will spread rapidly in these conditions. Avoid all outdoor burning until weather conditions improve.
Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions on Sunday.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
