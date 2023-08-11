Red Cross sends Minnesota volunteers to Maui

KIMT NEWS 3 - As deadly wildfires continue to rage on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the American Red Cross is sending volunteers to help those affected - including some volunteers from Minnesota.
Ten volunteers from the American Red Cross Minnesota-Dakotas Region are either on their way to Hawaii or are already there. As the relief efforts continue, more volunteers could join them.
The organization will be working with local officials in Maui and Oahu. Volunteers will be helping to provide shelter for people evacuating the island. They will also be providing food and emotional support to displaced residents and tourists.
Sue Thesenga, the regional communications director for the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region, tells me volunteers will stay in Hawaii as long as it takes.
"We're in this for the long haul," she said. "It's not something that's going to be resolved over the weekend. We'll probably have people deployed from our region for the next several weeks or months maybe."
Once the situation improves, volunteers will help with damage assessment and begin handing out relief supplies like first aid kits and clean water.
Only those who have training in disaster response can volunteer for the relief efforts in Maui at the moment. However, the American Red Cross highly recommends people sign up and be ready for next time.
If you're interested in becoming a volunteer for the American Red Cross or want to donate to the relief effort, you can visit their website.
You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation.