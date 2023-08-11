 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 627 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             HOWARD                WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CLARK

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              RICHLAND              VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN,
BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER,
LA CROSSE, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON,
RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA,
WAUKON, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.

Red Cross sends Minnesota volunteers to Maui

  • 0
American Red Cross Disaster Relief

KIMT NEWS 3 - As deadly wildfires continue to rage on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the American Red Cross is sending volunteers to help those affected - including some volunteers from Minnesota.

Ten volunteers from the American Red Cross Minnesota-Dakotas Region are either on their way to Hawaii or are already there. As the relief efforts continue, more volunteers could join them.

The organization will be working with local officials in Maui and Oahu. Volunteers will be helping to provide shelter for people evacuating the island. They will also be providing food and emotional support to displaced residents and tourists.

Sue Thesenga, the regional communications director for the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region, tells me volunteers will stay in Hawaii as long as it takes.

"We're in this for the long haul," she said. "It's not something that's going to be resolved over the weekend. We'll probably have people deployed from our region for the next several weeks or months maybe."

Once the situation improves, volunteers will help with damage assessment and begin handing out relief supplies like first aid kits and clean water.

Only those who have training in disaster response can volunteer for the relief efforts in Maui at the moment. However, the American Red Cross highly recommends people sign up and be ready for next time.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer for the American Red Cross or want to donate to the relief effort, you can visit their website.

You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Recommended for you