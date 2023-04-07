"Red Barn Learning Farm" hosts Easter gatherings

HAYFIELD, Minn.-There will be egg gatherings tomorrow at Red Barn Learning Farm. These egg gatherings will be loaded with family-friendly activities. There will be hunts for real eggs, plastic eggs and golden eggs. There will also be games as well as prizes. There will also be cute, little animals kids can pet and a corn pit they can jump into. Brenna Scanlan, one of the owners, said all the hard work is worth it.
“It’s a lotta work. We’re always working against the weather, and this has been kind of a tough winter. Winter basically just got over, and now we’re s-transitioning to spring, so it’s quick, but we have fun setting it up cuz we love what we do," Scanlan said.
Advance ticket sales are over. If you haven't gotten your tickets yet, you'll need to purchase them at the door. There will be two sessions tomorrow. One will go from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The other will go from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.