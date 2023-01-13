Recreational vehicle catches fire in Olmsted County

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A recreational vehicle caught fire Thursday afternoon in Olmsted County.
Deputies were called to the 3800 block of Oak park Circle SE just after 3:30 pm. The Sheriff’s Office says the homeowners were away but saw the RV on fire via their home security cameras and called 911. Deputies say they could see flames from the top of the RV as they arrived.
The Rochester Fire Department put out the fire and will investigate to determine the cause. No injuries were reported. The amount of damage done to the RV is undetermined.