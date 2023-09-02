Record highs likely to be broken on Sunday

Temperatures are really heating up this Labor Day weekend! We'll be well into the 90s on Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday, and we're likely to see several new record highs set on Sunday. Here's a look at the current forecast highs for Sunday, September 3 along with the current record highs.
Rochester - 97° (Record is 94° set in 1937)
Austin - 99° (Record is 88° set in 2015)
Albert Lea - 99° (Record is 96° set in 1925)
Mason City - 97° (Record is 91° set in 1971)
Charles City - 97° (Record is 95° set in 1939)
Forest City - 98° (Record is 97° set in 1925)