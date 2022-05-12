Thursday was a hot day across North Iowa and southern Minnesota, and several record high were set. Mason City reached 94° which is a new record high for May 12. The previous record of 90° was set over 100 years ago in 1907.
Record high temperature set in Mason City on Thursday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
