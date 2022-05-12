 Skip to main content
Record high set in Rochester on Thursday

Thursday was a hot day across North Iowa and southern Minnesota, and several record highs were set. Rochester reached a 94° which set a new record high for May 12. The previous record high was 89° set back in 1985.

