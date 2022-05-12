Thursday was a hot day across North Iowa and southern Minnesota, and several record highs were set. Rochester reached a 94° which set a new record high for May 12. The previous record high was 89° set back in 1985.
Record high set in Rochester on Thursday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today