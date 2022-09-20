 Skip to main content
Record high set in Mason City Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday has been a toasty day as temperatures soared into the 90s across Iowa and Minnesota. Mason City set a new record high temperature of 92 degrees, which broke the previous record of 89 degrees set in 2018. 

