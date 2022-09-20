Tuesday has been a toasty day as temperatures soared into the 90s across Iowa and Minnesota. Mason City set a new record high temperature of 92 degrees, which broke the previous record of 89 degrees set in 2018.
Record high set in Mason City Tuesday afternoon
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today