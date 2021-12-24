You are the owner of this article.
Record High: Mason City has recorded a new record high for Christmas Eve

Mason City Record High

RECORD HIGH: Mason City, IA has recorded a new record high today! The temperature has reached 47° so far today, which breaks the previous record of 45° set in 2019. Likely going to add a couple more degrees to the record before the end of the day.

