Record High: Mason City has recorded a new record high for Christmas Eve

RECORD HIGH: Mason City, IA has recorded a new record high today! The temperature has reached 47° so far today, which breaks the previous record of 45° set in 2019. Likely going to add a couple more degrees to the record before the end of the day.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
