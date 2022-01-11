Record high for organ donation in Iowa in 2021

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – For the fourth year in a row, a record number of Iowans saved lives through organ and tissue donation.
The Iowa Donor Network (IDN) says 128 deceased Iowans donated 365 organs for transplant in 2021. IDN says the number of organ donors has increased by 137% since 2017 and the number of organs transplanted has grown by 121%. IDN says there was also a record high of 984 tissue donors in 2021.
“I am enormously humbled by the generosity of Donor Families who have enabled us to increase organ and tissue donation in Iowa for the fourth consecutive year,” says Suzanne Conrad, CEO of Iowa Donor Network. “I am also tremendously grateful to our healthcare partners and the dedicated Iowa Donor Network team members who make this lifesaving work possible each and every day. The dedication to mission is palpable and I am proud to be on this team.”
Iowa Donor Network has set a goal of recovering at least 400 organs for transplant in 2022. Anyone can register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor, regardless of age or medical history. To join the donor registry or to learn more, please visit [file:///C:%5CUsers%5Chbutterfield%5CDownloads%5Cwww.IowaDonorNetwork.org]www.IowaDonorNetwork.org.