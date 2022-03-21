Reconstruction of North Broadway to resume soon in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The second phase of the reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue is scheduled to begin on March 28.
The City of Rochester Engineering Department says work will focus on the alleyways and side streets adjacent to North Broadway. Construction will begin on March 28 with milling of the alleyways and side streets. Work will progress from north to south, first on the east side of Broadway Avenue and then the west, and will only affect access in the areas where construction is actively occurring.
Contractors will then begin installing underground utilities. Locations under active construction will be completely closed for several days and then re-opened with a gravel surface. Work will then move to a new location within the project area and repeat the process. Detour signs will be posted for each work location.
“We are excited to get into the second and final season of construction on the project. This season will focus on reconstructing the areas surrounding Broadway and finalizing the more visual elements of Broadway’s transformation. We want to thank drivers, area businesses, and residents for their patience as we progress through the required work,” says Tyler Niemeyer, Assistant City Engineer for the City of Rochester.
Future reconstruction on Broadway Avenue in 2022 will cover landscaping, installation of railing, completion of bus stops, and electrical work. Impacts along Broadway Avenue will include:
· Broadway Avenue from 5 Street NW to the north will have moving outside lane closures to facilitate construction activities. The closure areas will move regularly throughout the corridor. Drivers should watch for traffic shifts. One lane of travel will remain open in each direction at all times.
· The Bryk on Broadway project will continue to require the closure of one southbound travel lane between 5 Street NW and Civic Center Drive until August 2022.
· Intermittent work on individual Rochester Public Transit (RPT) shelters will require passengers to be re-routed to the next closest shelter. Visit rptride.com for up-to-date information on transit impacts.
· Closures of the sidewalk and cycle track may occur, but will be infrequent.
The public can learn more about the project, view phasing and detour maps, and sign up for newsletter updates at: reconstructbroadway.com.