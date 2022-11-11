Reconsecration ceremony at Calvary Cemetery

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It was back on Halloween night when the Calvary Cemetery was vandalized. Several graves were covered with graffiti. Today, a reconsecration ceremony was held at the cemetery to remember those whose graves were vandalized. Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester sprinkled holy water on sections of the cemetery that were desecrated. He said the anger he felt after the vandalism fueled his desire to be there.
“I was really outraged when I saw the photographs of the desecration here, and, you know, this is very holy ground for us. We honor the dead here, and the fact that they were desecrated, that-that Satan himself was invoked, I mean, I thought was outrageous, so I wanted very much to get our good people together to-to ask the Lord to reconsecrate this ground," Barron said.
The vandals of Calvary Cemetery have not yet been identified.