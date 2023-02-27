 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Possible Refreeze of Wet Roads Overnight...

Roads that remain wet or have standing water on them from today's
rainfall may turn icy overnight as the sun set and temperatures
slowly fall below freezing. These issues will be most prevalent
on secondary and untreated roadways that have poor drainage. Be
alert for these icy locations if driving and be prepared to slow
down.

Recent rainfall helps break record, increase flood concerns

  • 0

With amounts ranging from 0.50" to 2" from our recent Sunday night through Monday rain storm, another record has been broken this winter. 

In Rochester, the record for wettest meteorological winter was shattered as totals popped to 6.43" for the 2022 to 2023 season, one day before the official end of meteorological winter. 

wettest winter - 2/27/2023

Meteorological winter runs from December 1st to February 28/29th. On the 27th of February, the 6.43" mark was reached.

This breaks the previous record set back during the 2018 to 2019 season at 6.30".

Records were broken, but the unseasonably high rain amounts have also brought concerns for flooding across the area.

flood warning - 2/27/2023

A Flood Warning will be going into effect late Monday through Wednesday evening for the Winnebago River at Mason City. Flood stage for the river is 10 feet, and it is expected to crest to 10.5 feet by Tuesday afternoon. It will fall back below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon.

Recommended for you