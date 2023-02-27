Recent rainfall helps break record, increase flood concerns

With amounts ranging from 0.50" to 2" from our recent Sunday night through Monday rain storm, another record has been broken this winter.
In Rochester, the record for wettest meteorological winter was shattered as totals popped to 6.43" for the 2022 to 2023 season, one day before the official end of meteorological winter.
Meteorological winter runs from December 1st to February 28/29th. On the 27th of February, the 6.43" mark was reached.
This breaks the previous record set back during the 2018 to 2019 season at 6.30".
Records were broken, but the unseasonably high rain amounts have also brought concerns for flooding across the area.
A Flood Warning will be going into effect late Monday through Wednesday evening for the Winnebago River at Mason City. Flood stage for the river is 10 feet, and it is expected to crest to 10.5 feet by Tuesday afternoon. It will fall back below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon.