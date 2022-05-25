Recent mass shooting highlights importance of mental health discussions with kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Trauma associated with gun violence and mass shootings is at the forefront of many parents' minds following the shooting deaths of nineteen children and two teachers in Texas.
Fernbrook Family Center provides mental health services to kids of all ages in Olmsted County and the surrounding area.
CEO Shannon Brown says following incidents like mass shootings there's often an increase in referrals from caregivers or schools of children concerned about going back into the classroom.
She says many kids see school as a safe space and if that's no longer the case that can heighten fear and anxiety.
She explained, "If school has always been respite from a chaotic, or stressful, or unsafe home environment and now school doesn't feel safe and so that heightened anxiety and fear over, 'I'm going to be at school and something bad is going to happen or something bad is going to happen to my friends or family' is really heightened during these times."
Brown says even at schools where an active shooter situation has never happened there are still active shooter drills and that can change the narrative around the classroom being a safe space.
She says the best thing families can do right now is be honest with their children.
Brown added, "It's important for kids of all developmental ages to be able to talk through that and understand it's a real fear and a real worry. I think for the parents too modeling that it's okay to admit that today is a hard day. Something really terrible happened and that might impact how all of us do today and we might just need more time to take breaks and give ourselves some grace to have a hard day today and that's okay."
Fernbrook Family Center has eight facilities in several counties including Olmsted, Dodge and Goodhue.