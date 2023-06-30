Recent Android update spiking accidental 911 calls, overwhelming 911 dispatchers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Attorney General Keith Ellison is urging Google to fix Android's phones recent update of calling 911 by tapping the phone's power button five times in a row.
Throughout Minnesota, Ellison said 911 dispatchers are being buried by the influx of false emergency calls. They waste their time trying to figure out if the call is real or someone pocket dialing.
According to Rochester Police Department, the Olmsted County dispatch center is seeing a 31% increase of hang-up calls this year compared to 2022. The department believes the increase is due to the Android update.
One phone repair employee believes its extremely easy for people to accidently call 911 with the new update.
"Ultimately their goal is to try to make it as accessible as possible. I think they will release an update pretty soon to make it a little harder. Maybe add an extra button on the screen to prevent that from happening, but its been happening with IPhones for years, just not as high to a degree," said UBreakIFix employee, Ethan Jensen.
A Google spokesperson said, "We anticipate device manufacturers will roll out updates to their users that address this issue shortly. Users that continue to experience this issue should switch Emergency SOS off for the next couple of days."