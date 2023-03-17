Recall issued for meat product sold to Minnesota schools

WASHINGTON, DC – About 1,046 pounds of ready-to-eat beef sambusa products distributed to Minnesota schools are being recalled due to thin, wire-like metal possible getting into the food.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) says the recall is being done by Hoyo, SBC, a Bloomington, Minnesota company. The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received a report from a school that food handlers found thin, wire-like metal on the outside of the product during preparation. The material was not reported to be embedded in the product.
The frozen, ready-to-eat beef sambusa items were produced on December 30, 2022, and February 21, 2023. The recall covers bulk boxes containing 75 pieces of “HOYO Beef Sambusa Ground Beef Pastry with Onions and Spices” and lot code N341-S and N333-S.
FSIS says it is concerned that some product may be in school freezers. Schools are urged not to serve this product and it should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Health officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.