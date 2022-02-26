Real Midwest Fishing holds first kids ice fishing contest

EYOTA, Minn.- It was another busy weekend on the ice at Chester Woods Park as families whipped out their fishing rods for the first annual Real Midwest Fishing kids ice contest.
The organization is aimed towards people who love to fish. Real Midwest Fishing held the contest to get more people into the sport.
"I feel fortunate," says Real Midwest Fishing Owner Juan Gomez. "When I first started out, I didn't know a single thing and I'm happy that I can spread a little bit of that knowledge to other kids."
According to Gomez, fishing licenses have declined in the last 20 years. Despite the decline, Gomez feels Minnesotans should still take up fishing.
"It's very simple to get started. It's very cheap and just getting a fishing license and just getting kids out in the outdoors. It's gonna be one of the best things you can do."
Gomez is looking into having a trout opener in the future and bass tournaments.