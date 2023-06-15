Ready-to-eat pork sausage links sold in Iowa are being recalled

WASHINGTON, DC – Johnsonville is recalling roughly 42,062 pounds of “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links sold in Iowa and seven other states.
The Wisconsin-based company says the food may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically very thin strands of black plastic fibers.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday the pork sausage links were produced on January 26, 2023. The 14 ounce vacuum-packed packages of “Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK” have a Best By 07/11/2023 C35 code date printed on the back. They also have establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Federal food safety experts say the problem was discovered after the firm received one consumer complaint about the product containing very thin strands of black plastic fibers. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
This item was shipped to retail locations in Iowa, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas and could be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. It should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.