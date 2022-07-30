Reaction to House passing assault weapons ban

KIMT NEWS 3.- The House voting to ban semiautomatic weapons is creating positive reactions in The Med City. The decision comes as negotiations over police funding and mass shootings continue.
Dylan Gorman is all for the house banning semiautomatic assault weapons.
"I think trying anything would be a good step so if this could maybe cut down on some of these tragedies I think that would be a really good thing," says Gorman.
The House passed the bill on Friday. The legislation would ban the sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semiautomatic assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices. Paul Davis is from Ireland. Although he might not live in the United States he still believes its a good idea.
"I think you know people have said they like hunting and things like that and there should be some way of regulating the weapons so they're not in the hands of the wrong people," says Davis.
If the bill becomes a law, the legislation allows the possession of assault weapons by those who already own the firearm. It would also allow the transfer or sale of legally owned assault weapons with a background check. Philip Ellinghoysen believes passing a bill banning the guns is the right thing to do.
"Everybody else should be able to keep their own guns and rifles but these semiautomatics no way," says Ellinghoysen.
The decision comes after recent mass shootings in our nation. Congress allowed restrictions on these weapons in 1994 but the ban expired in ten years later. Democrats hope that such a ban will help prevent some future mass shootings. But not all of them are on board with it.
Centrist Democratic reps. Kurt Schrader, Henry Cuellar and Jared Golden are all for opposing such a ban.
If the bill were to become a law, the legislation would still allow the possession of of assault weapons by those who already own the firearm.
The bill would also make it unlawful for a person to import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess a semiautomatic assault weapon in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce.