Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday
through Friday. Confidence continues to increase for a
significant multi- faceted event including possible blizzard
conditions and extreme cold across central Iowa. Travel could be
dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme
cold is expected as well and wind chills will fall to 20 to 40
below zero or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Reaction to data breach impacting Rochester Public Library

  Updated
  • 0

The Rochester Public Library is still reeling from a data breach. The library says the breach entry point is sealed and they are taking steps to ensure safety

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We're continuing to learn more about the data breach impacting Rochester Public Library. The access point where the cyberattack began has been sealed. On Saturday, the library emailed around 1,300 of the roughly 1,700 people the breach impacted. They're in the course of reaching out through snail mail to those of you who didn't give out an email address. The library recommends you bring in a photo ID and get a different library card number if your information was at risk of being accessed. Jeremiah Baumann, the head of marketing and community engagement at Rochester Public Library, said the breach was a tough pill to swallow.

“It’s definitely a disappointment that this attack occurred, and we’re just moving as quickly as we can to remedy it and hope that people are able to feel comfortable with that data because we’re-put a lot of pride in data security and data protection at the library," Baumann said.

MNLINK, the service partner that experienced the cyberattack, is still in the process of figuring out who caused the data breach. Starting tomorrow morning, Rochester Public Library patrons will be required to use their PIN when accessing MNLINK.

