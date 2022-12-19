Reaction to data breach impacting Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We're continuing to learn more about the data breach impacting Rochester Public Library. The access point where the cyberattack began has been sealed. On Saturday, the library emailed around 1,300 of the roughly 1,700 people the breach impacted. They're in the course of reaching out through snail mail to those of you who didn't give out an email address. The library recommends you bring in a photo ID and get a different library card number if your information was at risk of being accessed. Jeremiah Baumann, the head of marketing and community engagement at Rochester Public Library, said the breach was a tough pill to swallow.
“It’s definitely a disappointment that this attack occurred, and we’re just moving as quickly as we can to remedy it and hope that people are able to feel comfortable with that data because we’re-put a lot of pride in data security and data protection at the library," Baumann said.
MNLINK, the service partner that experienced the cyberattack, is still in the process of figuring out who caused the data breach. Starting tomorrow morning, Rochester Public Library patrons will be required to use their PIN when accessing MNLINK.