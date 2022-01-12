RDA speaks out about rebranded Social-ICE event and moving it back a month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you were hoping to enjoy Social-ICE this February you'll now have to wait another full month as the event is being rescheduled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Originally set for Feb. 3-5th the event is now moved to March 3-5th. The Rochester Downtown Alliance says give the weather will likely much warmer the usually icy interactive event is now adapting.
The RDA says Social-ICE will now be rebranded as Social Lights which will incorporate new elements.
Those include colorful interactive lights, fire pits, photo stations, DJs, and will keep individual bar themes and specialty drinks.
Six downtown bars and restaurants are still set to participate in the re-named even which the RDA hopes will be just as fun for the community.
Director of events and strategic planning Kanika Couchene said, "We're looking at more interactive and more experiential activities with light. You can think of something like a photo booth when you walk in and it lights up or doing something with shadows. All of the bars instead of having ice will have LED panels where they can showcase their themes. We'll still have the specialty drinks and of course music every night with DJs and a family fun day during Saturday."
At this poing Couchene said it's unlikely the trademark ice sculptures will be included in the updated event.
She added, "If the weather is warm it would be a liability and safety issue for people. We don't want ice sculptures to be falling and so we needed to be able to bring something that's realistic. So with planning and logistics we had to make the decision of, do we go with ice sculptures or something else? In order for us to bring an event successfully this was a good solution."
The RDA says it will continue to collaborate with Olmsted County Public Health to follow the latest COVID-19 guidelines and plans will be adjusted accordingly.